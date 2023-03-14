Austin Cramer-Bodenbender, 25, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. Two counts of assault with a firearm specification, each a second-degree felony, were dismissed along with charges of disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor; and unlawful restraint, a third-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed.
Alex Metz, 34, 1024 Harrison Ave., Defiance, appeared for sentencing on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that he complete the SEARCH program.
Mario Ramirez, 32, Deshler, appeared for sentencing on a charge of OVI, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on probation for two years with conditions, including that he serve 60 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with 30 days to be served on work release and comply with substance abuse treatment recommendations. He also was fined $850 and given a two-year operator’s license suspension. Ramirez was convicted of a third OVI violation within the last 10 years.
Thomas Sizemore III, 34, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to two counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 9.
Jason Rohdy, 37, homeless, pleaded not guilty to breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Monday and bond was set at $25,000 cash.
Anthony Lawrence, 36, Toledo, pleaded guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 17.
