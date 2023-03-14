Austin Cramer-Bodenbender, 25, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. Two counts of assault with a firearm specification, each a second-degree felony, were dismissed along with charges of disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor; and unlawful restraint, a third-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed.


Tags

Load comments