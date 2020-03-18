• Henry County
Commissioners meet:
Henry County commissioners held a networking meeting Tuesday morning, with each department giving an update on changes in daily operations of county offices due to COVID-19. Some departments are business as usual with extra cleaning, some are working from home and others are limiting traffic in buildings.
County Auditor Kevin Garringer and Penni Bostelman of the Henry County Senior Center noted that the loan balance will be paid off in full, in the amount of $338,303.59.
Approve were the solid waste management plan for Henry County Solid Waste Management District and the 2020 group retrospective rating program enrollment agreement with CCAO Service Corp.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.