• Henry County

Commissioners meet:

Henry County commissioners met Thursday to hold a hearing for a parcel of land to be annexed into the city of Napoleon. There was no opposition and the annexation will be determined in 30 days.

Will Burns from the Maumee Valley Planning Organization conducted the bid opening for the American Road project. One bid was received from Vernon Nagel in the amount of $1,804,357. The bid was tabled until Tuesday.

A resolution was approved for the Public Works Commission application for SCIP and/or LTIP funding for round 35.

