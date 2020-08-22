• Henry County
Commissioners meet:
Henry County commissioners met Thursday to hold a hearing for a parcel of land to be annexed into the city of Napoleon. There was no opposition and the annexation will be determined in 30 days.
Will Burns from the Maumee Valley Planning Organization conducted the bid opening for the American Road project. One bid was received from Vernon Nagel in the amount of $1,804,357. The bid was tabled until Tuesday.
A resolution was approved for the Public Works Commission application for SCIP and/or LTIP funding for round 35.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.