• Henry County
Commissioners meet:
Henry County commissions met Thursday via phone conference. They opened sealed bids for self-supporting steel poles for a new bridge, with three received. Action on the bid was tabled, but commissioners expect to award the bid on Tuesday.
A work session is slated for today at 11 a.m.
