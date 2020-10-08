• Henry County
Commissioners meet:
Henry County commissioners met Tuesday with Austin Serna, Matt Spiess and Dennis Miller to discuss the downtown revitalization program. Serna noted that the CDBG Downtown Target of Opportunity is a very competitive grant and only four will be awarded at $250,000 each.
Commissioners also met with Carolyn Badenhop, OSU Extension, to discuss the Snap Ed program through the extension office via Zoom.
