• Henry County
Commissioners report:
Henry County commissioners met Tuesday via teleconference, approving a bid award for a 2020 emulsion project.
The bid was awarded to Asphalt Materials, Oregon, in the amount of $1.50 per gallon for pick up and $1.60 per gallon for delivery.
Penny Bostleman gave a senior center update. Congregate meals in March averaged 70 per day. MOW and Passport meals in March came to 5,342 for a 243 per day average.
Also approved were 2021 applications with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) for grants through the U.S. DOT Federal Transit Administration for 5311 and 5339 grants.
Trudy Wachtmann also was approved as a law library assistant to the Henry County Law Library Resources Board.
