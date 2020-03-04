• Henry County
Commissioners meet:
Henry County commissioners met Tuesday morning to open bids on a sewer project in the county.
A bid opening was held for Malinta's southside storm sewage improvement project. Five bids were received and the winning bid will be awarded at 9 a.m. March 12.
Commissioners also issued a proclamation for the Henry County Board of Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.
