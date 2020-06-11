Projects chosen:
Henry County commissioners met Tuesday to discuss the Community Development Block Grant administered through Maumee Valley Planning of $150,000, with $30,000 of that allocation budgeted for administrative and fair housing duties.
The following projects have been chosen: Deshler's Reservoir Park parking lot, $14,490; Deshler's demolition project, $30,000; Henry County Senior Center, truck replacement, $47,296; and Henry County Senior Center's Meals on Wheels project, $28,214 toward an increase in meal costs due to COVID-19.
