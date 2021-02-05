Commissioners meet:
Henry County commissioners met Thursday with Laura Rohlf and Emily Cordes of the OSU Extension Office for a proclamation declaring Feb. 7-14 as Henry County 4H week.
Commissioners also approved appointments of Lisa Spiess, DonL Parsons and William Morey to the 2021 Tax Incentive Review Council and an agreement with Triangular Processing Inc./HCTN for cleaning services for the Henry County Courthouse beginning March 1.
Tuesday's meeting will include a landfill update and discussion on the Swancreek petition.
