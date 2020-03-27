• Henry County
Commissioners meet:
Henry County commissioners met Thursday via teleconference to approve an addendum to the 1992 memorandum of agreement between juvenile divisions of Henry County Common Pleas Court and their respective judges for Wood, Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Henry, Ottawa, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert and Williams counties to address changes to the administrative code.
Also approved was out-of-county travel for Job and Family Services employees.
The next meeting is slated for 1 p.m. Friday.
