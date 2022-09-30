NAPOLEON — An engineer involved in a project to provide McClure and Liberty Center with a new water source told Henry County commissioners Thursday that things are moving along well.
Northwestern Water and Sewer District's Jerry Greiner opened the discussions during commissioners regular session Thursday, but the project's assistant engineer, Garrett Chamberlin, provided details.
He noted that a new water line — which will run from the district's connection in the Wood County community of Weston to Ohio 65 south of McClure and then northward — is "well under construction, going well. ... The majority of that line is in with the exception of a river bore left to be completed."
Chamberlin anticipates that this should begin in about a month while water line installation will continue along old U.S. 24 (now Henry County Road 424) where some nearby creek crossings remain as well.
Most of the new line is eight-inch pipe, according to Chamberlin, while the river crossings are larger at 12 inches.
McClure and Liberty Center previously were served with water from the City of Napoleon, but agreed to terms for service several years ago with the Northwestern Water and Sewer District.
"I don't regret making that move," said Commissioner Glenn Miller who was in office when the switch was made. "It was difficult and we had to have some frank discussions about it, but we couldn't continue on. We had to be brutally honest with ourselves."
Future Henry County projects may be considered by the district, which is based in Bowling Green.
A study is nearly complete for the Colton area — north of Liberty Center — as well as the area in and around Neapolis in Lucas County, according to Chamberlin.
"Preliminary numbers are probably a little higher than what I think is going to be tolerable, but once we're completed with the report we'll start scheduling potential public meetings and meeting with the communities, villages, townships, and discuss if there really is an interest, and then we'll go from there," said Chamberlin. "But we're wrapping up the numbers now."
In addition to that work, the district is considering the possibility of establishing a bulk water filling station in McClure where the town's water plant had once operated, he indicated. This has been torn down.
The district has two other filling stations in Henry County, including one just off Ohio 108 south of Napoleon which is "used quite a bit," according to Miller.
Also Thursday, commissioners met with Penni Bostelman, the county senior center's director, who provided her monthly update.
In addition to routine matters such as agency finances and regular activities, Bostelman informed commissioners of progress on the construction of pickleball courts next to the senior center on Napoleon's Rohrs Street.
"We're waiting for asphalt right now," said Bostelman, noting that once this is placed 21 days are needed before a coating can be placed on the surface. "... So that's where I think we are at that point here if it doesn't get laid here in the next 45 days then I think 'we're looking at (contract) extensions ... ."
On another front, she informed commissioners that she is seeking a $100,000 grant from the Area Office on Aging. She isn't sure of the senior center's chances of receiving this money, but said half would be used for home-delivered meals if it's provided.
She reported that her agency provided 7,608 meals to seniors in August, including 931 congregate meals and 6,677 delivered to homes.
In other business Thursday , commissioners:
• discussed the county's WiFi setup with county IT specialist Chris Badenhop. A captive portal requiring sign-in was introduced recently because of what was described as overuse "abuse" by county employees. Commissioners decided to keep the sign-in requirement in place.
• approved a resolution appointing Tim Phillips to the Northwest Water and Sewer District board.
• passed a resolution approving county budget adjustments.
