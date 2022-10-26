NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners received an update on senior services during their regular meeting Tuesday.
Senior Center Director Penni Bostelman provided her monthly report for commissioners, noting among other things that 962 congregate meals were served to seniors in September, or 46 per day, while the "Meals on Wheels" program, and grab and go meals totaled 6,166 last month, or 294 per day.
She also noted a number of upcoming events, including Trunk or Treat this week; a Veterans Day program at 11 a.m. on Nov. 10 with Kelly Sharpe, an Iraq veteran, the guest speaker; and an evening meal on Nov. 16 in which steaks will be served starting at 5:15 p.m.
"We did that last year and it was by far the most popular thing that we did," said Bostelman of the dinner. "So, we're going to stick with the same menu and do it again this year."
Noting progress on the senior center's new pickleball courts on Rohrs Street in Napoleon, she explained that the fence posts are up while the concrete and fencing should be completed this year. However, the surface will have to wait until 2021.
"But everything else is ordered and on its way," she said. "It's either here and being stored or coming soon."
Bostelman also explained that 15-18 people participated in the senior center's flu and vaccine clinic.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• approved a resolution allowing a contract ($120,098.88) with RayleCom Communications, LLC, Defiance, for the purchase of radios to be used in Fulton and Williams counties. Henry County's EMA office is handling this measure on behalf of Homeland Security Region 1.
• passed a resolution rejecting bids for the purchase of a generator with Homeland Security funds for Van Wert County. Only one qualifying bid was received while two are needed for the federal grant program. The EMA office also is handling this measure on behalf of Homeland Security Region 1.
• approved a resolution appointing Jeff Brubaker, Cheryl Hershberger and Jay Branson to the revolving loan fund committee.
• passed a resolution approving job descriptions for the environmental facilities manager, transportation operations director, human resource director and finance director.
• approved a resolution allowing a waiver for the use of county revolving loan funds to build an addition to the Edwin Wood Deshler Library.
• passed a resolution approving 2022 county budget adjustments.
• received an update from Shannon Jones, director of the Henry County Department of Job and Family Services. Commissioners also met with her in executive session to discuss compensation of personnel.
