NAPOLEON — The board was updated about several maintenance matters during Tuesday’s meeting of the Henry County commissioners.
Maintenance supervisor Eric Weller advised county leaders that renovations at the Henry County OSU Extension are set to begin Monday.
Weller said he is considering purchasing a pair of rooftop HVAC units for the county office complex on Oakwood Avenue at a cost of $14,200. The chiller at the sheriff’s office also is being replaced, at a cost of $37,600.
The commissioners also heard from Henry County planner Nick Rettig that all files for the Henry County Regional Water and Sewer District are no longer located at the commissioners’ office, and are instead in the possession of the Regional Water and Sewer Board.
In other business, the board approved a total of $4,983.57 in payments to various veterans’ organizations, as a reimbursement for Memorial Day expenses.
The commissioners are set to meet again Thursday at the Henry County office complex, 1853 Oakwood Ave., beginning at 9 a.m. with an executive session to discuss security.
