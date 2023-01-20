NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners were updated on 4-H activities during their Thursday meeting, including an upcoming openhouse and an exceptional member who will receive state recognition.
OSU Extension Office educator for youth development, Morgan Parcher, informed commissioners that Adrianna Meyer, a senior at Liberty Center High School, will be one of four students who will receive an exceptional teen award from the Ohio 4-H Hall of Fame.
Parcher described award winners as kind of like an “exceptional athlete, if you will, of Ohio 4-H.”
She detailed Meyer’s accomplishments and leadership activities during her years in 4-H.
This includes serving as an officer on the 4-H Team Leadership Council, Henry County’s 4-H leadership club and junior fair board, Northeastern 4-H Neighbors Club and Liberty Center FFA.
Too she has been a junior fair board representative for the Ohio State Fair — one of 18 students to do so — and has been chosen as a Henry County 4-H queen.
Meanwhile, Meyer also has won a state achievement award for her goat project a couple of times, according to Parcher.
“We haven’t had that much of a go-getter and (someone) that successful in quite some time,” she said.
In another matter, Parcher told commissioners about a 4-H openhouse planned from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at The Emporium, 130 Clinton St., in Napoleon. The public is invited to attend, she said.
This will provide a chance to learn about 4-H events and activities while a number of things are planned for kids. Eleven of Henry County’s 23 4-H clubs should be represented, she said.
Parcher noted that the event will show that 4-H is not just for livestock projects.
“... there’s a lot of really cool things happening for this open house,” she said. “Everyone is invited. It’s not just 4-H families. We’re also opening it to the public. ... this is a real cool opportunity that we’re opening to the public for everybody to just come, check it out, see what we’re doing.
“... For our first year we’ll kind of see how it goes and see where we need to go in the future as far as keeping it around,” Parcher added later.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• approved a resolution authorizing an agreement with RTEC Commucations, Ridgeville Corners, for dark fibers (used in fiber optic communications).
• passed a resolution transferring $333.72 from public assistance to public children services for PRC services.
• approved a resolution making 2023 county budget adjustments.
• met in executive session to discuss a complaint against a public employee.
