NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners were updated on landfill matters during their Thursday meeting.
Brad Young, the county's environmental facilities manager, provided his monthly report on the landfill near Malinta which serves as a transfer station for waste.
Young and commissioners also discussed the possibility of raising a contract fee for landfill waste that helps fund the facility's EPA-required post-closure fund. He mentioned the possibility of increasing the fee from $6 to $10.
Commissioner Bob Hastedt agreed with that recommendation.
"I think it should just go to $10, and there are more than one reason for that," he said during Thursday's meeting. "One, we're at $6 and ... our post closure is going down too fast. And the other issue is it takes months to raise this thing, and it's a lot of work."
Commissioners will schedule a meeting with the county's solid waste committee to discuss the matter further at one of their regular sessions.
Young's report to commissioners noted that the landfill took in about 202 tons of solid waste in March and 107 tons of tires.
It also noted that 150 miles of roads in the county are part of the adopt-a-highway program with 350 volunteers participating.
Meanwhile, the county's "battle of the schools" electronics recycling roundup will be held from 8 a.m.-noon on April 22.
Napoleon, Holgate, Liberty Center and Patrick schools will be competing. Recyclable electronics can be taken to each school or at Sonnenberg Trucking for Liberty Center supporters.
Some items are not accepted: televisions, computer monitors and appliances with freon. More details are available at www.henrycountyohio.com/landfill or by calling 419-256-7343.
The school which collects the most pounds will be declared the winner.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• passed a resolution making 2023 county budget adjustments.
• approve a resolution approving Cyber Bear Group, Inc., Orchard Park, N.Y., for a cyber assessment of seven counties as part of a Homeland Security project.
• met in executive session to discuss complaints against a public employee.
• met in executive session to discuss economic development.
