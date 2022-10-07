NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners were informed of an expensive repair or replacement for a cooling unit in the county courthouse during their Thursday meeting here.
At issue is the condition of the courthouse's chiller, which has stopped working. The cause of this is not yet known, although inspections have indicated that compressors and the control panel went bad.
"We still don't know what caused it," the county's maintenance supervisor, Eric Weller, told commissioners. "Nobody's figured that out yet."
He said the unit had worked fine until recently. The only thing that has changed in the equipment setup is a groundwire, according to Weller.
He recommended a new unit which figures to cost more than $400,000 alone.
Weller cautioned against replacing the existing unit's compressors and control board without knowing for sure what caused the problem. This might take 30-35 weeks for these parts to arrive, he indicated.
"What if something else is wrong and you hook it all up and it has problems, even six months down the road?," said Weller. "Then you're back in the same boat."
The chiller was installed in 2014 at a cost of $365,000, according to Weller.
Commissioner Bob Hastedt observed that "we didn't get eight years worth out of $300,000" while Weller explained that "we never had a problem (with the old unit). What changed? ... Nobody can pinpoint it."
Addressing other maintenance issues, Weller noted that exterior patching on the courthouse still needs to be painted.
Meanwhile, the company Tremco repaired issues with the Hahn Center roof in downtown Napoleon. The cost was $1,650.
And commissioners are awaiting completion of a sprinkler project at the courthouse by W.R. Myers Co.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• held a joint ditch maintenance meeting with Bob George of the county's soil and water office as well as Fulton County commissioners concerning the Drewes Ditch assessment. Commissioners passed a resolution approving collection with Fulton County.
• discussed county employee health insurance. The annual renewal is scheduled in November which will determine the cost for each employee.
• passed a resolution making 2022 county budget adjustments.
• met in executive session to discuss economic development.
