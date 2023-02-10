NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners received a review of county highway projects from Engineer Tim Schumm during their meeting Thursday.
Among the work highlighted by him in a written report to commissioners was the renovation of the county highway garage building in Napoleon by Rupp Rosebrock at a cost of $1.2 million.
Improvements to the building, constructed in 1958, included a new roof and siding, new concrete floor in two vehicle bays and a truck hoist.
Schumm noted commissioners’ financial help in the matter.
Turning to the condition of county infrastructure, the report noted that the engineer’s office is responsible for inspecting and maintaining 295 bridges.
This effort determined that 147 (50%) are in “good” shape while 137 (47%) are in “poor” condition, seven (2%) are in poor shape and four (1%) are in “critical” condition.
Stretches of eight county roads (14.2 miles) were paved in 2022 while 27 miles were resurfaced with chip/seal. Meanwhile, seven bridge projects were completed in the county last year, including six by county highway crews and one by contract.
The county highway/engineering department’s 2022 expenditures totaled $7,221,867.61 while revenue was $7,373,279.41, according to the report.
The state’s gas tax provided $3,723,556.23 of the revenue while motor vehicle registration fees added another $1,605,379.57, the report noted.
Henry County has 420 miles of township roads, 399.8 of county roads and 161.7 of federal and state highways, according to Schumm’s summation.
Too, his report recognized county employees, stating that “all of the hard work done by these county employees is greatly appreciated.”
In another matter, commissioners received an update from the county’s maintenance supervisor, Eric Weller, as well as EMA Director Tracy Busch, who helps manage larger projects.
Weller provided commissioners with the latest news about the county courthouse’s troubled chiller cooling system. As the chiller malfunctioned last year, commissioners are looking to replace it.
According to Weller, refrigerant must be removed from the equipment first, but this will take a couple more days.
So far, he said, 300 pounds of refrigerant have been removed, with 600 pounds to go.
Because the refrigerant is considered an environmental hazard, it requires special care during removal.
On another larger project, Weller noted that the contractor Jewett’s Construction, LLC, is working on improvements at the Hahn Center in downtown Napoleon.
Also discussed was the schedule for painting and work inside certain courthouse office space.
No date will be set until a contract is awarded.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• received an update from Kim Priestep of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. She noted new grants available for school safety, stating that she has been in communication with the county sheriff’s office and school superintendents.
• passed a resolution making 2023 county budget adjustments.
• met in executive session to discuss compensation of personnel and pending litigation.
