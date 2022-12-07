NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners approved bonuses during their Tuesday meeting for EMA officials who have helped manage federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds provided to local governments.
The bonuses will go to EMA Director Tracy Busch ($11,339) and his assistant Nick Nye ($11,068) for their work since 2021 in administering ARPA money. Each also will receive hourly bonuses until the ARPA funds are expended by Dec. 31, 2025.
Busch also will receive a $13,657.50 bonus for his work since July in helping manage projects at the county courthouse and the county’s office complex on Oakwood Avenue.
Also Tuesday, commissioners received an update from the county’s environmental facilities manager, Brad Young, who oversees landfill operations.
He again discussed the possibility of a landfill rate increase, particularly for certain types of tires although Commissioner Glenn Miller favored a more uniform approach. Miller said the county needs to be careful about subsidizing certain costs by not passing them along.
No action was taken on the rate landfill’s rate structure.
However, commissioners approved a resolution allowing an agreement with Caldwell Environmental Solutions, LLC, to assist the county in creating a request for proposals to operate a county-owned tire processing facility.
The landfill takes in tires from surrounding counties for a fee and uses its own staff to turn them into shreds, giving them away at no charge.
Young reported that the landfill took in 173.9 tons of tires in November along with 198.2 tons of solid waste.
His report also noted that the landfill had planned to hold its annual holiday party/customer appreciation day Wednesday (Dec. 7) from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• opened bids with Nye on a project in Van Wert County utilizing Homeland Security grant funds. The county’s EMA office is the region’s administrator for such funds. Four bids were received for a generator with an estimated cost of $78,072. The bids all exceeded this amount and were tabled for further consideration until the Dec. 15 meeting
• met in executive session to discuss complaints against a public employee.
• received an update from the county’s maintenance supervisor, Eric Weller. Among other topics, he told commissioners that he will be receiving an estimate from GEM to replace HVAC units at the county’s board of elections while the possibility of moving lightning rods on the courthouse is being discussed.
• passed a resolution approving 2022 county budget adjustments.
• approved a resolution reappointing Monica Akinson to the Henry County Board of DD for a three-year term beginning in January.
• passed a resolution approving the 2023 IT rate ($59.16) for services provided to the Henry County Health Department.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.