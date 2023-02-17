NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners opened bids on the county's resurfacing plans this year during their Thursday meeting.
According to Henry County Engineer Tim Schumm, Gerken Paving, Napoleon, was the lone bidder, offering a figure of $1,927,745.75.
This is slightly above the engineer's estimate of $1,978,385.
The contract would cover 16 miles of roads planned for resurfacing this year.
Commissioners tabled action on the bid until Tuesday morning to review the proposal. A contract may be awarded at that time.
The list of roads that are scheduled to be paved this year includes:
• Road 10A, between Road Y and Ohio 18 (4.4 miles).
• Road 7, between roads D and G (3 miles).
• Road Z, between roads 17 and 15 (2 miles).
• Road Z, between roads 18 and 17C (0.8 mile).
• Road 12, between roads K and Ohio 18 (4 miles).
• Road L, between roads 1 and 2 (1 mile).
• Road L, between roads 14 and Ohio 108 (0.8 mile).
Also Thursday, Henry County's EMA deputy director, Nick Nye, was on hand to open bids for a security generator to be used by Van Wert County.
Henry County’s EMA office serves as administrator for Homeland Security Region 1.
Bids were received from American Generators, $88,175; Moriarty Machine Supply, $88,250; and Ramsay-Bliese Corporation, $89,769.
The engineer's estimate was $71,066.
Action was tabled until commissioners' March 9 meeting.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• passed a resolution making 2023 county budget adjustments
• met in executive session to discuss economic development.
