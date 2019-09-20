NAPOLEON — The Henry County commissioners met Tuesday to hear about networking at the county senior center and a Maumee Valley Planning Organization update, as well as discussion of the 2020 budget.
Resolutions concerning budget adjustments, then and now certification and appointing Doug Prigge to the Henry Metropolitan Housing Authority were approved. In addition, a cooperation agreement to submit an application to the Ohio Public Works Commission for 2020 widening and resurfacing projects was signed.
On Thursday, the budget was again the topic of discussion. A phone conference also was held concerning the joint ditch with Putnam County.
The commissioners then discussed rescinding a resolution for extension of an employment contract between Henry County Job and Family Services and Connie Parker as coordinator for the Henry County Family and Children First Council. Due to a lack of information, that will be back on the agenda on Tuesday.
