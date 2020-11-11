Commissioners meet:
Henry County commissioners met Tuesday to approve an asbestos inspection contract with H&H Environmental, rescind a health insurance resolution and okay health insurance rates for county employees.
A Thursday meeting is scheduled with Sheriff Mike Bodenbender to discuss the 2021 budget and communications agreement, followed by a meeting with Auditor Kevin Garringer to discuss 2021 Budget and Cares Act Funding.
