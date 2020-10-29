• Henry County
Commissioners meet:
Henry County commissioners met Thursday morning with April Welch, Lindsay Lucas and Jim Drewes of the Henry County CIC. Requested was a more detailed agenda, along with a quarterly update.
Also approved were the 2021 health care insurance rates, as well as an agreement with MFCD of Upper Sandusky for the auditor's continuing software support at a cost of $2,075.
Commissioner Glenn Miller signed an application for Tech Cred to apply for funding reimbursements for training.
The board also held an executive session to discuss security matters. No action was taken when back in regular session.
The next meeting is slated for 9 a.m. Tuesday. At 9:30 a.m., commissioners will meet with Jerry Greiner and Tim Phillips for a northwest water update.
