• Henry County

Commissioners meet:

Henry County commissioners met Tuesday and heard an update on Lady Justice, the statue on the top of the Henry County Courthouse that was recently removed by a crew from W.R. Meyers Company, Napoleon.

Henry County commissioners recently contracted with W.R. Meyers Company to repair Lady Justice and make additional exterior courthouse repairs, perhaps over a period of years, although the statue should be back on top sometime in early 2021.

Commissioners also approved budget adjustments and a then and now resolution, and heard an update on the EMA specs of the former Pizza Shop and the Cares Act Grant.

