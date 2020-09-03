• Henry County
Commissioners meet:
Henry County commissioners met Tuesday and heard an update on Lady Justice, the statue on the top of the Henry County Courthouse that was recently removed by a crew from W.R. Meyers Company, Napoleon.
Henry County commissioners recently contracted with W.R. Meyers Company to repair Lady Justice and make additional exterior courthouse repairs, perhaps over a period of years, although the statue should be back on top sometime in early 2021.
Commissioners also approved budget adjustments and a then and now resolution, and heard an update on the EMA specs of the former Pizza Shop and the Cares Act Grant.
