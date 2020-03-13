• Henry County

Commissioners meet:

Henry County commissioners met with Judge Denise McColley and Judge John Collier to discuss indigent defense costs. Any work on or after Feb. 1 will be at the new rate of $80 per hour.

An Ohio State University Extension Office update was provided by Laura Rohlf and Garth Ruff.

The commissioners also discussed an open house at 1045 Scott St. The home, once owned by the county's land bank, was purchased by Jerry Tonjes of JT's Building Maintenance & Construction, Napoleon, who completely renovated it. The open house is scheduled today from 2-6 p.m.

