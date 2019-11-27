NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners met Tuesday to hear an update on the senior center and meet in executive session for a variety of personnel matters.
Expenses for October at the senior center include $22,275.69. Program income for October was $12,467.
Commissioners heard from Penni Bostelman, executive director, that the senior center participated in the Taste of Henry County at the Napoleon American Legion Post. In addition, a Veterans Day breakfast was held Nov. 8, with 50 veterans and their spouses in attendance.
She shared that there were 1,332 congregate meals served in October, as well as 5,281 MOW and Passport meals.
Approved were resolutions for budget adjustments, then and now certificate and back-up pager pay for Job and Family Services.
The next meeting will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday in executive session for compensation of personnel.
The county offices will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
