NAPOLEON — Various updates were heard by Henry County commissioners during their Thursday meeting, followed by an open house for a retiring member.
Engineer Tim Schumm shared the 2020 proposed construction/annual report. The list for road improvements include: Road B, widening between roads 19-17A; Road 14 from Ohio 18 to Ohio 281; Road V, from roads 1-3; Road X, from roads 19 to W; Road Y, from roads 19-16C; Road 13, from roads A to Y; and Road 2, from Ohio 281 to U.S. 6 (microsurfacing).
This will include 18.7 miles of roadway for an estimated cost of $1.4 million. The additional road improvements are made possible with the additional gas user fees, noted Schumm.
The 2020 bridge program includes the replacement of new Maumee River bridge. The new bridge was bid out by the Ohio Department of Transportation and awarded to Vernon Nagel Inc. for $10,342,751. ODOT will be doing the construction management and inspection. Of that cost, grants will cover $6.25 million.
Other smaller bridges will be replaced in the county at a cost of $550,000.
Schumm shared that county crews also will be applying chip and seal to approximately 16.3 miles of county roads at a cost of $205,000.
Landfill manager Mike Imbrock provided an update on the facility. During January, the transfer facility accepted 104.89 tons of solid waste and 69.65 tons of tires.
County residents are reminded that the transfer facility at the landfill accepts a large range of materials for disposal, including household waste, furniture, carpet, construction debris and scrap tires. Office hours are from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8-11 a.m. Saturday. Call the office at 419-256-7343 with questions, or visit the solid waste district/landfill’s website at www.henrycountyohio.com.
Imbrock reminded commissioners that the landfill will be closed Feb. 17 in observance of Presidents’ Day.
An open house also was held for retiring Commissioner Tom VonDeylen (see related story Page A1).
In other business, commissioners:
• approved budget adjustments.
• okayed the senior center’s application for a First Federal credit card.
• approved February out-of-county travel for Job and Family Service employees.
