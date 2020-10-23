NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners met Thursday with April Welch, executive director of the Henry County CIC, to discuss development opportunity programs, the 2021 budget and EZ application.
In addition, Kelly Lowry joined officials via Zoom for a compensation management meeting.
She shared that on Aug. 21, the Bureau of Worker’s Compensation Board of Directors voted to reduce premium rates for local governments by 10%.
Effective Jan. 1, this saves Ohio’s public employers $14.8 million over their 2020 premiums.
Henry County’s annual premium for 2019 was $111,047. Factoring in discounts, the cost to the county was $107,795.24.
The commissioners also met new county employee Abby Wensick. She and Bethany Wachter of the county health department will assist Ryan Cohrs with the new website through CIVICPlus.
Resolutions were approved for the 2020 CDBG agreement funds in the amount of $372,451, Sept. 2, 2020-April 30, 2023; and the 2020 HOME grant agreement funds in the amount of $1,027,549, Sept. 2, 2020-April 30, 2023.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.