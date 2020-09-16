• Henry County
Commissioners meet:
Henry County commissioners approved a $1,000 expenditure for the indigent burial of a veteran during their Tuesday meeting.
Commissioners also approved an agreement for technical assistance for the county's fiscal year 2020 CDBG economic development program Loves travel project. They also approved the CDGB Love's Travel guaranty of completion.
