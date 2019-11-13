NAPOLEON — The levy passed to build the new Henry County Senior Center was discussed during Tuesday’s meeting of the Henry County commissioners.
The budget commission reduced the levy amount from 1.1 mills to 0.7 mills. Next year is the last year to collect the levy, and not all the funds are needed to pay off the remaining debt.
The commissioners also held a pair of closed sessions Tuesday, including one to discuss hiring a public employee, and another with county prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers to discuss matters required to be kept confidential.
The board also approved the planning director position description.
The commissioners will meet again Thursday at the Henry County office complex, 1853 Oakwood Ave., Napoleon, beginning with an executive session at 9 a.m., followed by a budget and personnel discussion with Judge Denise McColley.
