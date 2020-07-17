• Henry County
Commissioners meet:
Commissioners met with Amanda Espinoza and Brad Booth of the Henry County Transportation Network to discuss the delay of payment from ODOT for 5311 Rural Transit Program to Henry County Transportation Network during Thursday morning's meeting.
Commissioners also authorized commissioner Glenn Miller to sign scope of work for IAP for the work to be done by WR Meyers Co. on the Henry County Courthouse.
