• Henry County
Henry commissioners:
Henry County commissioners met Tuesday morning and approved the submission of application to the Ohio Development Services Agency for 2020 Small Cities Community Block Grant Funds. If approved, the CDBG funds would provide $150,000 (less $30,000 in administrative fees) for up to four projects.
Commissioners also approved a quote for the repair of awnings at the Oakwood office complex in the amount of $9,788 to W.R. Meyers.
