NAPOLEON — The Henry County commissioners discussed 2021 budgets with representatives of various county agencies and departments during Tuesday’s meeting.
Budget meetings were held with Laura Rohlf of OSU Extensions Henry County office, Brent Bischoff of Henry County Veterans Services and Judge Denise McColley of the Henry County Common Pleas Court. Commissioners approved budget adjustments.
Commissioners also went into executive sessions to discuss compensation of personnel and economic development, with no action taken on either issue.
Also approved were and agreement between the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Village of McClure and an enterprise zone agreement with Trigen Industrial Services.
