NAPOLEON — A $140,000 bid from D&R Demolition Corp. to demolish the Country View Haven building was accepted Thursday by the Henry County commissioners.
The property, a former 40-bed residential care facility located at R-858 County Road 15, sold at auction last July for $131,000, but the buyer failed to secure financing.
A second auction was set to take place last October, but it was cancelled the month prior.
Commissioners received four bids for the demo.
Following the bid award, the board opened two bids for a radio system upgrade. Those bids are being reviewed and are tabled until Oct. 4 at 9:30 a.m.
Also Thursday, the board:
• approved the 2019 health insurance rates, which were unchanged from the year prior.
• approved a $20,000 Maumee Valley Planning Organization draw for a private rehabilitation project.
The commissioners will meet again Tuesday beginning at 9 a.m. at the Henry County office complex, 1853 Oakwood Ave., Napoleon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.