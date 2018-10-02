NAPOLEON — A $140,000 bid from D&R Demolition Corp. to demolish the Country View Haven building was accepted Thursday by the Henry County commissioners.

The property, a former 40-bed residential care facility located at R-858 County Road 15, sold at auction last July for $131,000, but the buyer failed to secure financing.

A second auction was set to take place last October, but it was cancelled the month prior.

Commissioners received four bids for the demo.

Following the bid award, the board opened two bids for a radio system upgrade. Those bids are being reviewed and are tabled until Oct. 4 at 9:30 a.m.

Also Thursday, the board:

• approved the 2019 health insurance rates, which were unchanged from the year prior.

• approved a $20,000 Maumee Valley Planning Organization draw for a private rehabilitation project.

The commissioners will meet again Tuesday beginning at 9 a.m. at the Henry County office complex, 1853 Oakwood Ave., Napoleon.

