NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners met Tuesday, awarding a bid for a bridge replacement.

Commissioners awarded the bid for the E-165 bridge replacement to Vernon Nagel Inc. in the amount of $348,013.

Officials also reappointed Tod Hug to the ADAMhs board for a term of July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2024, and approved a service agreement between Henry County Job and Family Services and Richmeier Therapeutic Home, not to exceed $180,000 from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.

Also okayed was a right-of-entry agreement for Charter Communications for a tower and a service agreement between Henry County Job and Family Services and Foundations for Living, not to exceed $100,000 from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.

A solid waste management plan was certified as well.

