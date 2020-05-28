NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners met Tuesday via Zoom meeting.
The board approved a resolution authorizing Commissioner Glenn Miller to submit a Community Housing Impact and Preservation (CHIP) program to the Ohio Development Services Agency.
The commissioners then approved a 2020 partnership agreement with the Maumee Valley East CHIP Consortium, with the cities of Napoleon and Wauseon and Fulton County for CHIP.
Authorization also was approved the the Henry County Transportation Network to file an application with the Ohio Department of Transportation for grants through the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Transit Administration for bus and bus facilities grant funding.
Okayed was an agreement between the Henry County Transportation Network and the Henry County Senior Center. Approved were fixed routes at $1.80 per mile, with $1.25 per mile with the senior center using its own driver for recreational events. A monthly update from the senior was provided as well.
Laura Rohlf provide a 4-H update about possible virtual meetings and judging. No decisions have been made on future action.
