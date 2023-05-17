NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners approved two rate increases for the county landfill during their Tuesday meeting.
The contract generation fees will go from $6 to $10 while the yard waste charge will increase to $50 per ton with a $15 minimum.
This was done to offset the county's cost as the landfill is only a transfer station and does not make any money, Commissioner Bob Hastedt indicated
The rate increase occurred during a solid waste meeting at commissioners' session.
Henry County has its own solid waste district as required under Ohio law as does Putnam County. Defiance, Fulton, Paulding and Williams counties belong to the Four County Solid Waste District.
Commissioners also met with the director of Henry County Veterans Service Office, Brent Bischoff, to discuss the agency's fiscal year 2024 budget.
An estimated budget is figured well before other county agency spending plans.
The estimated budget figures for 2024 totals $411,000.
This includes $135,600 for service officer and clerk pay as well as $100,000 for relief allowance.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• passed a resolution making 2023 county budget adjustments.
• approved the appointment of Jennifer Arps, Henry County CIC executive director; Nick Rettig, Henry County planning commission director; Joy Ermie, Henry County health commissioner; Tim Schumm, Henry County engineer; and Elizabeth Fruchey, Henry County auditor, to the Henry County Transportation Improvement District board for two-year terms.
• met in executive session to discuss a complaint against a public employee, but took no action.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.