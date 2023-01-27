NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners received an update on several projects during their Thursday meeting, giving the go-ahead to five of them.
The county’s EMA director, Tracy Busch, who also helps manage larger county projects, presented a list for commissioners’ approval.
The largest is the replacement of the roof at the county sheriff’s office in the courthouse square in downtown Napoleon. The cost is $49,871.09.
The second largest is the installation of LED lighting at the Hahn Center on Washington Avenue in Napoleon — just across from the courthouse — at approximately $40,410.
Two air conditioning units also will be replaced over the board elections office at the county’s office complex on Oakwood Avenue. The cost is $36,890, according to Busch.
Construction of a wall at the county landfill and improving the parking lot there was another project mentioned by Busch. These total just under $31,000.
Additionally, he reported on plans to make improvements to the first-floor entrance of the Hahn Center and the stairwell. These come in at around $25,000.
In the same building, Busch quoted a price just under $3,300 to make some kitchen renovations in the Henry County’s OSU Extension Office and to purchase a new refrigerator.
Some of the above expenses may be covered with American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Commissioners passed a resolution authorizing the above projects.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• met in executive session to discuss compensation of personnel and economic development.
• passed a resolution making 2023 county budget adjustments.
