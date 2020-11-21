• Henry County

Commissioners meet:

Henry County commissioners met Thursday and approved a resolution for a P&R annual service agreement quote in the amount of $8,190 for the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

Commissioners also met with Recorder Brandi Baden, Common Pleas Judge John Collier and Engineer Tim Schumm to discuss the 2021 budget. Commissioners approved budget adjustments and also approved a Henry County Hospital bond.

Load comments