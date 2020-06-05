• Henry County
Commissioners meet:
The Henry County commissioners met for a light agenda Thursday morning via phone conference.
After a presentation of proposed rates for ditch maintenance and ditch programs from Henry County SWCD administrator Bob George, commissioners voted to approve rates for 2020.
Commissioners next meeting will be Tuesday morning and will include a landfill update from Mike Imbrock.
