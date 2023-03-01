NAPOLEON — Following several public hearings, Henry County commissioners approved increases for tire collection at the county landfill during their Tuesday meeting.
The change increases the cost of tires taken in to 10 cents per pound for licensed transporter passenger, 12.5 cents per pound for Henry County residents and 15 cents per pound for all other tires.
No public input again was received.
The resolution commissioners approved Tuesday allowed the rates to go into effect Wednesday.
Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter has indicated his intention to propose a tire rate only increase for the county’s Canal Road landfill that he manages as a result of Henry County's new rates. Defiance County commissioners would need to approve such an increase.
Although serving only as a transfer station for waste, Henry County’s landfill on Road L near Malinta processes tires accepted from counties throughout northwest Ohio with a shredder. The shreds are given away at no charge.
Also Tuesday, commissioners received the regular update from Penni Bostelman, director of the Henry County Senior Center.
She informed commissioners that a fence has been installed for the new pickleball courts — constructed primarily with grant funds — at the senior center on Napoleon's Rohrs Street. According to Bostelman, the courts aren't finished, but are locked to keep kids off of them with such things as bicycle.
"... so even though it's not finished we're locking it up," she said.
Another new improvement this year at the senior center will be the addition of raised beds for gardening.
Bostelman reported that most of the planters for this project are put together while the next step is convening a garden committee to determine "how we want to use them (planters)."
Too, she said she is working with Henry County Engineer Tim Schumm on the possibility of installing a water line for the raised beds. A community development block grant may be sought for the water extension, Bostelman noted.
She also reported that the senior center is averaging 37 congregate meals served to seniors each day and 297 home-delivered and "grab and go" meals provided daily.
Bostelman noted that the senior center's silent auction fundraiser will be held from March 24-April 6. She indicated that the senior center is looking for items to be donated and sold.
Finally, Bostelman informed commissioners that the senior center's evening meal this month is scheduled for March 29 while a health fair is set for May 3.
Later, commissioners met with Adam Panas of Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) for a bid opening on the City of Napoleon's southside sewer interceptor project on Meekison Street.
Bids were received from Bryan Excavating, LLC, Bryan, $658,440.50; and Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon, $850,180. The engineer's estimate was $725,000.
Panas noted that only the Bryan Excavating bid is eligible for approval because Vernon Nagel's exceeded the engineer's estimate by more than 10%. Commissioners passed a resolution tabling the bid until 9:15 a.m. Tuesday before approving a contract.
Although the project is within the Napoleon city limits, commissioners are involved in the bid opening because grant funds would be used. These would be administered by MVPO which takes a percentage of grants to funds its operations.
Napoleon City Engineer Chad Lulfs requested Tuesday that commissioners consider approval early next week. He said it is his intention to present the matter to Napoleon City Council during its meeting Monday evening.
The interceptor sewer project will help eliminate "clean water" infiltrations into Napoleon's sanitary sewer system, according to Lulfs. He noted that Ohio Public Works Commission money will be used in the project.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• hosted a bid opening with Nick Nye of the county EMA office for a hazmat monitor for Toledo. Henry County's EMA office serves as administrator for Homeland Security Region 1 grant funds. The only bidder was All-State Industries $114,010 while the engineer's estimate was $82,500. Commissioners tabled the bid until March 9.
• passed a resolution authorizing a contract with Technicon Design Group for courthouse interior alterations. The cost is $17,500.
• approved a resolution allowing an electrical proposal for lightning ground rods at the courthouse. The cost is $3,275.
• passed a resolution approving 2023 county budget adjustments.
