NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners approved several incentives for county employees during their Tuesday meeting.
A five-member committee met three or four times, according to Commissioner Jeff Mires, and came up with several incentives that his colleagues approved in a pair of resolutions Tuesday. One updates the county policy manual for employees; the other approves the incentives.
They include:
• employee service bonuses based on each employee's PERS years, capped at $2,000. Full-time employees will receive $100 for each year while part-timers will get $50 for each year.
• more generous vacation time: one year for two-year employees, three weeks for five-year employees, four weeks for 12-year employees and five weeks for 20-year employees. Previously, the amounts were two weeks for one-year employees, three weeks for eight-year employees, four weeks for 15-year employees and five weeks for 25-year employees.
• sick leave balance bonuses with no annual carryover.
• immediate healthcare for new hires, rather than a 30-day waiting period.
• employee appreciation bonuses of $2,000 for full-time employees and $1,000 for part-timers. This will not apply to employees who've already received bonuses.
Commissioners expressed their appreciation of the committee's work in coming up with the incentives.
"I appreciate what you did because it was time to do something," said Commissioner Bob Hastedt. "I think it came out very well."
Commissioner Glenn Miller said he was "pleased with the outcome" of the committee's work, and added that commissioners are "comfortable with the cash position we're in." However, he cautioned about uncertainties in Columbus until the Ohio General Assembly completes its next two-year budget.
Also Tuesday, commissioners received the monthly report from Henry County Senior Center Director Penni Bostelman.
She noted that the center served 835 congregate meals during February or 44 per day.
Home-delivered and grab-and-go meals totaled 5,823 last month and the senior center provided 519 transports.
Bostelman also reported that the senior center is planning a charter bus trip to Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. Two nights will be spent in Pittsburgh and two in Philadelphia, she said.
Other upcoming events include a health fair on May 3, "Senior of the Year" selection and a garden committee meeting on April 14. The committee will decide what to plant in the senior center's new raised beds that will be added at the senior center this year.
Bostelman also discussed with Commissioner Glenn Miller the possibility of funds available through the state after July 1 to help "keep seniors in their home." Miller indicated that he is serving on a County Commissioners Association of Ohio committee that is discussing the matter.
He informed Bostelman that additional American Rescue Plan Act funds through the federal government will be distributed later this year. Each county will receive a flat amount based on population, according to Miller.
"... The primary purpose of the money is to keep seniors in their home," he said. "Let them age gracefully ... in an environment they're extremely comfortable with."
However, he explained that "there's just not a lot of details yet."
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• met with Adam Panas of Maumee Valley Planning Organization to discuss plans to apply for community development block grant (CDBG) funds for Deshler Library. Commissioners authorized an application for "target of opportunity" grant funds.
• passed two resolutions concerning funding applications to the Ohio Department of Transportation for the Henry County Transportation Network.
• approved a resolution authorizing the Henry County History Alliance Planning Authority to begin celebration preparations for the nation's 250th anniversary in 2026.
• passed a resolution adopting a residential anti-displacement and relocation assistance plan. This is needed to participate in the state's CDBG program.
• met in executive session to discuss compensation of personnel.
• passed a resolution making 2023 county budget adjustments.
