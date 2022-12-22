NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners approved the county’s 2023 budgets during their Tuesday meeting.
A related resolution sets aside a general fund budget of $11,081,282 which is 6.1% higher than the amount ($10,446,171) adopted for 2022. The general fund includes many departments that handle the county’s day-to-day functions such as the auditor, treasurer and recorder offices.
The budget includes provision for one new position — a part-time financial official for the Henry County Transportation Network, according to Commissioner Glenn Miller. But contributing to the budget increase are higher labor and other costs, he indicated.
County employees will receive 4% raises next year, Miller said, while some positions were bumped up to retain workers while health insurance costs will rise 9% and service agreements are going up also. Too, a higher wage is being paid for an assistant prosecutor in the county prosecutor’s office with more experience than the person who was replaced, he explained.
The general fund relies heavily on the county’s sales tax assessed on purchases within Henry County. Tax receipts continue to grow, according to Miller, doing “surprisingly well, even through the pandemic.”
Appropriations for non-general fund expenditures — for such things as HOPE Services, the health department and the highway department, which generally have their own revenue sources — are $35,926,187 compared to the 2022 total ($31,192,535), a difference of 15.2%.
Next year’s non-general fund revenue is expected to reach $32,289,813 while carry-over will help offset the difference.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• approved a resolution allowing accepting a $300,000 critical infrastructure community development block grant from the state for the period Sept. 1-Oct. 31, 2024. The money will be used for the City of Napoleon’s planned sanitary sewer replacement project on Meekison Street.
• passed a resolution accepting a proposal from Julian & Grube for services to the County Auditor’s Office for 2022-2024 at a cost of $16,700.
• approved a resolution authorizing payment of $380,745.33 to Rupp Rosebrock for renovations at the county highway department building in Napoleon.
• passed a resolution approving 2022 budget adjustments.
