• Henry County

Clerk's report:

Kim Stouffer, Henry County clerk of courts, released her September report, with 2019 numbers in parenthesis.

The title department issued the following: motor vehicle titles, 690 (599); new cars, 29 (24); new trucks, 19 (10); new RVs and motorcycles, 19 (15); used vehicle transfers, 623 (550); watercraft titles, 22 (13); salvage titles, 4 (14); notation of liens, 184 (164); and inspections, 87 (84).

