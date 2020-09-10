• Henry County

Clerk's report:

Kim Stouffer, Henry County clerk of courts, released her August report, with 2019 numbers in parenthesis.

The title department issued the following: motor vehicle titles, 679 (598); new cars, 24 (24); new trucks, 11 (10); new RVs and motorcycles, 17 (33); used vehicle transfers, 627 (531); watercraft titles, 44 (30); salvage titles, 2 (15); notation of liens, 157 (175); and inspections, 13 (103).

Load comments