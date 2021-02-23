• Henry County

Clerk's report:

Kim Stouffer, Henry County clerk of courts, released her January report, with 2020 numbers in parenthesis.

The title department issued the following: motor vehicle titles, 515 (509); new cars, 21 (24); new trucks, 15 (6); new RVs and motorcycles, 4 (13); used vehicle transfers, 475 (466); watercraft titles, 4 (9); salvage titles, 0 (7); notation of liens, 134 (150); and inspections, 75 (80).

