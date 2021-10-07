• Henry County

Clerk's report:

Kim Stouffer, Henry County clerk of courts, has released her September report, with September 2020 numbers in parentheses.

The title department issued the following: motor vehicle titles, 540 (690); new cars, 7 (29); new trucks, 8 (19); new RVs and motorcycles, 11 (19); used vehicle transfers, 514 (623); watercraft titles, 28 (22); salvage titles, 2 (4); notation of liens, 131 (184); and inspections, 70 (87).

