• Henry County

Clerk's report:

Kim Stouffer, Henry County clerk of courts, has released her October report, with October 2020 numbers in parentheses.

The title department issued the following: motor vehicle titles, 523 (623); new cars, 17 (30); new trucks, 18 (15); new RVs and motorcycles, 11 (7); used vehicle transfers, 477 (571); watercraft titles, 10 (17); salvage titles, 3 (4); notation of liens, 152 (164); and inspections, 66 (102).

