• Henry County

Clerk's report:

Kim Stouffer, Henry County clerk of courts, has released her July report, with July 2020 numbers in parentheses.

The title department issued the following: motor vehicle titles, 695 (688); new cars, 21 (32); new trucks,19 (12); new RVs and motorcycles, 27 (31); used vehicle transfers, 628 (613); watercraft titles, 46 (38); salvage titles, 3 (4); notation of liens, 250 (209); and inspections, 80 (107).

