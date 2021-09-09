• Henry County

Clerk's report:

Kim Stouffer, Henry County clerk of courts, has released her August report, with August 2020 numbers in parentheses.

The title department issued the following: motor vehicle titles, 574 (679); new cars, 16 (24); new trucks, 15 (11); new RVs and motorcycles, 8 (17); used vehicle transfers, 535 (627); watercraft titles, 29 (44); salvage titles, 0 (2); notation of liens, 165 (157); and inspections, 72 (13).

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments