• Henry County
Annual report:
Henry County Clerk of Courts Kim Stouffer has provided her annual report for 2021.
She reported, with 2020 statistics in parentheses, the following figures: motor vehicle titles issued, 7,239 (6,781); new cars, 255 (295); new trucks, 183 (147); new RV/s & motor coaches, 169 (151); used vehicle transfers, 6,632 (6,188); watercraft, 304 (262).
Other: U.S. passport applications, 96 (71).
Common pleas for 2021: cases filed, 392 (386); cases closed, 48 (37); cases pending Nov. 30, 334 (329).
Court of appeals for 2021: cased filed, 9 (10); certificates of judgement filed, 994 (835).
